Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

