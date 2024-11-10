FMB Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.