FMB Wealth Management Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FMB Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

