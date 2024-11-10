Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.82 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.06). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 585,665 shares.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £465.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 121.68.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

