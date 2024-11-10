Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a C$60.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$61.47 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The firm has a market cap of C$30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

