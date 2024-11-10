Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 229,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

