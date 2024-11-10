Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 24.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

