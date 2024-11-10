Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $713.6 million-$716.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.1 million. Freshworks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.
Freshworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 10,459,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 0.72.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,780.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,153 shares of company stock worth $459,383. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
