FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 836,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 80,281 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGLD opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

