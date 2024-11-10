G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.67.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

