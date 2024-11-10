G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys 3,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.