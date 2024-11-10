G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

