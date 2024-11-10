GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $261.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV stock opened at $341.18 on Friday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $342.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

