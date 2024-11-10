General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,065 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.47. 855,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,699. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $238.31 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.