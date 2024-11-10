Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) versus Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Purple Biotech and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Geron 0 1 9 1 3.00

Purple Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,017.44%. Geron has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 65.88%. Given Purple Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Geron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -59.58% -48.06% Geron -15,990.68% -73.79% -50.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Purple Biotech and Geron”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($13.00) -0.22 Geron $240,000.00 10,674.58 -$184.13 million ($0.36) -11.81

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Geron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Geron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

