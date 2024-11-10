Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. 998,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,360. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

