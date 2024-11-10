Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1,322.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $42.16 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

