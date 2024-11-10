Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $41.63 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

