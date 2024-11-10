Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2714 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $41.63 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
