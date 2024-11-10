Glowpoint Posts Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024**

On November 7, 2024, Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) released its financial report for the three and nine months concluding on September 30, 2024. The document, filed as an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, showcased details of the company’s operational and financial performance during the specified period.

Get alerts:

In the report, Glowpoint, officially registered as Oblong, Inc., a Delaware corporation, outlined its financial outcomes for the referenced quarters. The detailed financial results for this period have been made public through a press release issued by the company. The press release, designated as Exhibit 99.1 within the filing, provides insights into the company’s financial achievements and challenges during this timeframe.

The document highlighted Glowpoint’s net investment income, earnings per share, net asset value per share, and debt-related figures among other financial indicators. Additionally, it discussed the company’s total investments, debt obligations, and other key financial metrics.

It should be noted that the information in this filing, particularly the details provided under Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition, along with the associated press release, is being disclosed by Glowpoint for informational purposes and is not to be considered as filed or incorporated by reference into any securities filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act without explicit reference within such filings.

Furthermore, the document identified the attached Exhibits, including the press release and the Cover Page Interactive Data File as part of the disclosure. The press release contains critical financial data and announcements related to Glowpoint’s financial performance during the specified period.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website for elaborate insights into Glowpoint’s financial health and operational highlights during the third quarter of 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Glowpoint’s 8K filing here.

About Glowpoint

(Get Free Report)

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

Read More