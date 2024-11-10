Gnosis (GNO) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $275.57 or 0.00345517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $713.61 million and $7.63 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

