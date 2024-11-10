Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Position Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Golar LNG by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 366.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Golar LNG by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.2 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

