Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GSLC stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

