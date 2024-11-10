GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.9 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -2.470–2.430 EPS.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 4,179,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. GoPro has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

