Graham Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

On November 8, 2024, Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) released its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing its operations and financial condition during this period. The earnings press release, which provides a comprehensive overview, has been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the current Form 8-K filing.

Additionally, the company announced that it will be posting supplemental data tables on its website at www.grahamcorp.com. These tables, provided as Exhibit 99.2 in the filing, contain historical information on sales, orders, and backlog data. The information shared in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, pertaining to the results of operations, financial condition, and other disclosed data, is not considered filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

The Form 8-K also includes details on the company’s classification under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Graham Corporation’s Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher J. Thome, signed the report as of November 8, 2024.

In a breakdown shared in Exhibit 99.2, the company provided additional unaudited information for the second quarter of FY 2025, showcasing sales, orders, and backlog data across different markets and regions. The report illustrates comparative figures between the second quarter of 2024 and 2025, presenting variations in sales performance, orders received, and overall backlog within different market segments.

Please note that all data and information provided in the Form 8-K are intended to offer a transparent view of Graham Corporation’s financial standing and performance during the specified period. The company remains committed to delivering reliable and accurate financial disclosures to its stakeholders and the investing public.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Graham’s 8K filing here.

About Graham

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

