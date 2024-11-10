Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $521.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

