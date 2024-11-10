Grin Trading Up 33.1% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $31,114.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,835.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.14 or 0.00561327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00097704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00205430 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00076209 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.