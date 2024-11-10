GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

