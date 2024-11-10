GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

