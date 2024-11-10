Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

