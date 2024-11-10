Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $138.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.