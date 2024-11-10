Guild’s (GHLD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE GHLD remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. Guild has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. Guild had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

