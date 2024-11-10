Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.09 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.23). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 17.70 ($0.23), with a volume of 896,395 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.39 million, a PE ratio of 590.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

