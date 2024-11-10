Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45-4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HAE opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

