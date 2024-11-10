HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

