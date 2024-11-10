Head-To-Head Contrast: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) & Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $340,000.00 214.22 -$52.50 million ($0.97) -1.02 Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.00 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Battery Technology and Applied Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.93%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% Applied Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Minerals beats American Battery Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Applied Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.