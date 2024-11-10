Head to Head Survey: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) versus Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diamond Discoveries International and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 288.37%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium N/A -466.99% -123.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Atlas Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 13,023.50 -$41.39 million ($4.58) -1.86

Diamond Discoveries International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats Diamond Discoveries International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

