Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $63,226,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.