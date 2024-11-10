Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 279.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.