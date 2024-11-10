Holistic Planning LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

