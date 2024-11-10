Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.