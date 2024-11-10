Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Insider Acquires A$790,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Sullivan bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$790,000.00 ($523,178.81).

Horizon Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Horizon Gold alerts:

Horizon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 663 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.