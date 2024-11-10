HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as €82.20 ($90.33) and last traded at €81.80 ($89.89). 5,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €80.30 ($88.24).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.41.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

