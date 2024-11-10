Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $285,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

