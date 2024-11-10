HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,732 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

