HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

