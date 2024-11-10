HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.