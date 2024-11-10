HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $656.56. 947,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,530. HubSpot has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.