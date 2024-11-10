Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

IKNA stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,091,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 138,174 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 230.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 382,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 266,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 15.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.