Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Barry P. Flannelly Sells 3,680 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of INCY opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

