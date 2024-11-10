InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 210.7% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,841 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 19.4% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,266,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 205,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 739,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 437,122 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $19.41 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

